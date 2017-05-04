Authorities have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old Forsyth County girl.The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is searching for 15-year-old Cassidy Ann Bottoms.Cassidy was last seen in Winston-Salem with two men, 24-year-old Deshawn Towns and 20-year-old Joffey Cutler.Bottoms is described as a white, standing about 5' 1" tall, and weighing around 114 pounds.She has black hair, hazel eyes, and a scar on left lower lip.Bottoms was last seen wearing a black tube top with a V-cut, pink, gray and blue palm tree leggings and black Converse shoes.Shewas last seen in Winston-Salem with two men, 24-year-old Deshawn Towns and 20-year-old Joffey Cutler.Townes is described as a black man standing about 5' 11" tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a blue button-up shirt, and blue hat.Cutler is described as a black man standing about 5' 8" tall and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt.Police say they are driving a 2010 Nissan Altima with the tag number "BBP-4246".If you have any information regarding this abduction, you are asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at (336)727-2112, (336)727-2112, or call 911 or *HP.