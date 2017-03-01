NEWS

Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old Buncombe County girl, father sought

Bailey Queen and Joshua Queen (Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY (WTVD) --
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 8-year-old girl who was reportedly taken Tuesday night.

Bailey Lynn Queen was last seen in Candler, North Carolina after authorities say they were called to a home just before 9 p.m. about a domestic incident.

Authorities said a woman reported that her ex-husband assaulted her, took their child and stole her car.

Bailey is described as a white girl with brownish-blonde hair and brown eyes, standing about 4' tall and weighing around 50 pounds.

Bailey was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and orange shorts.

According to authorities, she was taken by 32-year-old Joshua Randy Queen.

Bailey is described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing about 6'2" and weighing around 210 pounds.

Officials say the pair is believed to be traveling in 2003 tan Toyota Corolla, NC Plate YPX-7062.

Joshua Queen has an open warrant for assault on a female, and is possibly armed with a firearm. If seen, the public is advised to call 911 or Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at (828)250-6670.
