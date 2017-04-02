Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl

CMPD: This car seen leaving home just before 2 ppl found dead inside.10 y.o Arieyora Simone Forney unaccounted for pic.twitter.com/HRKOKxBW3T — Alexa Ashwell (@AlexaAshwell) April 2, 2017

An Amber Alert has been issued for Arieyana Simone Forney, 11, who was reported missing after her guardians were found dead at her home in east Charlotte.Forney is described as a black girl who is 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has long straight black hair, and brown eyes.Authorities with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are unsure who her abductor is; however, they believe he or she is possibly driving a white 2005 Chevy Impala with the license plate number is PAV-4294.The vehicle was last seen leaving the 7500 block of Glencannon Drive in Charlotte.Police believe possible suspects are wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation and are possibly armed with handguns.Police said that someone killed Forney's guardians earlier Sunday afternoon. Investigators are still unsure how they died.Those with any information are asked to call (704)-336-2340.