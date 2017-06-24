Two angry customers are seen on video attacking a restaurant owner and punching her 15-year-old daughter in the face over a complaint about their order.In the video, a man and a woman are seen apparently arguing with the woman who owns the restaurant because their food was cold and there weren't enough fries.The female customer goes into a frenzy and starts repeatedly punching the restaurant owner as the male customer stands by and watches.After a flurry of about 8 or 9 punches, she storms off. At the same time, a 15-year-old girl - the daughter of the restaurant owner - steps out of a vehicle and approaches the two.Without warning the heavyset man punches her hard in the face, knocking her down into a chair.The girl is able to stand back up again and is seen being comforted by several bystanders.The two suspects then drove off in a tan Cadillac Escalade. Paramedics treated the woman and daughter for their injuries.The incident happened Thursday, June 22, 2017, at a restaurant called the Quik Chik in Baxley, Georgia. Police say the video's timestamp indicating 2010 is inaccurate.Police are still looking for the two suspects.