Video shows angry customers attacking restaurant owner, teen daughter

Two angry customers in Georgia attacked a restaurant owner and her teenage daughter. (Note, despite the video timestamp, the incident happened Thursday, June 22, 2017). (KABC)

BAXLEY, Georgia --
Two angry customers are seen on video attacking a restaurant owner and punching her 15-year-old daughter in the face over a complaint about their order.

In the video, a man and a woman are seen apparently arguing with the woman who owns the restaurant because their food was cold and there weren't enough fries.

The female customer goes into a frenzy and starts repeatedly punching the restaurant owner as the male customer stands by and watches.



After a flurry of about 8 or 9 punches, she storms off. At the same time, a 15-year-old girl - the daughter of the restaurant owner - steps out of a vehicle and approaches the two.

Without warning the heavyset man punches her hard in the face, knocking her down into a chair.

The girl is able to stand back up again and is seen being comforted by several bystanders.

The two suspects then drove off in a tan Cadillac Escalade. Paramedics treated the woman and daughter for their injuries.

The incident happened Thursday, June 22, 2017, at a restaurant called the Quik Chik in Baxley, Georgia. Police say the video's timestamp indicating 2010 is inaccurate.

Police are still looking for the two suspects.
