ANTHONY WEINER

Anthony Weiner to plead guilty to sending obscene material to North Carolina girl

Anthony Weiner speaks to reporters (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (WTVD) --
Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner is expected to plead guilty Friday in New York.

Weiner will plead to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor.

The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after a 15-year-old North Carolina girl told a tabloid news site that she and the disgraced former politician had exchanged lewd messages for several months.

She also accused him of asking her to undress on camera.

The investigation of his laptop led to the discovery of a cache of emails from Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to her aide Huma Abedin, Weiner's wife.

Weiner turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning and is due in federal court in Manhattan.

In October, just days before the election, FBI director James Comey stunned the country by announcing that his agency was reopening its closed investigation into Clinton's handling of State Department business on a private email server so it could analyze the newly discovered correspondence.

That inquiry was brief. Comey announced shortly before the election that the new emails contained nothing to change his view that Clinton could not be charged with a crime. But Clinton partly blamed her election loss to Republican Donald Trump on Comey's announcement.

Weiner's lawyer, Arlo Devlin Brown, didn't immediately return a message Friday.

The Associated Press and WABC-TV contributed to this report

