Anti-Islamic law rallies held in downtown Raleigh

A rally against Islamic law was held in downtown Raleigh Saturday morning with two different groups of people representing their own values. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Citizens around the country banded together Saturday for a nationwide anti-Sharia law protest which ended in fighting and multiple arrests.

READ MORE: ANTI-SHARIA MARCHES, COUNTER-PROTESTS LEAD TO FIGHTING AND ARRESTS

However, downtown Raleigh saw two protests: One on Capitol grounds where North Carolinians gathered to protest the law, while a second group protesting Islamophobia gathered at Halifax Mall.

After the residents were heated, the two rallies merged and law enforcement was called in to keep things civil.



It didn't take long before the two groups exchanged angry words and gestures.

Fatema Ahmed is Muslim and her group talked about Islamophobia and where the racist sentiments come from.

"They voted here in 2013 in North Carolina about Sharia Law, and it's just not recognized here in North Carolina," said Ahmed. "So, what is it they're debating?"

Both of the groups were going back and forth expressing their beliefs, hoping to bring understanding to the group on the opposite side.



"We have a really diverse group coming together to talk about it, bring attention to it, and make people more aware," said Richard Roberts with Act for America. "That's the end goal today."

After each group voiced their opinions, law enforcement arrived and cleared the area.
