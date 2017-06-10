NEWS

Anti-Islamic rally held in downtown Raleigh

(Credit: Jeremy Baker/Twitter)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A rally against Islamic law was held in downtown Raleigh Saturday morning with two different groups of people representing their own values.

One of the groups was there to protest Islam law and the second group was protesting Islamophobia.



It didn't take long before the two groups exchanged angry words and gestures.

The rally started peacefully on Halifax Mall where each group had the chance to voice their ideas and concerns.

Fatema Ahmed is Muslim and her group talked about Islamophobia and where the racist sentiments come from.

"They voted here in 2013 in North Carolina about Sharia Law, and it's just not recognized here in North Carolina," said Ahmed. "So, what is it they're debating?"

Both of the groups were going back and forth expressing their beliefs, hoping to bring understanding to the group on the opposite side.



"We have a really diverse group coming together to talk about it, bring attention to it, and make people more aware," said Richard Roberts with Act for America. "That's the end goal today."

After each group voiced their opinions, law enforcement arrived and cleared the area.
