NEWS

Anti-Trump demonstrations slated for North Carolina

Kathleen Dorman of Tacoma Park, Md., joins a rally protesting the immigration policies of President Donald Trump, near the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
North Carolina critics of President Donald Trump are joining like-minded people across the country with rallies demanding swift investigations into possible Russian meddling during last year's election.

At least four North Carolina cities are designated locations for Saturday "March for Truth" demonstrations nationwide. The protests are being organized by dozens of advocacy groups, which want an independent commission examining any Russian ties to the election or to the Trump campaign.

Organizers of the march in downtown Raleigh hope at least a couple hundred people will attend. Other rallies are set for Asheville, Charlotte, and Pinehurst.

Saturday's events are occurring the same day Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway is scheduled to address the state Republican Party convention in Wilmington.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsPresident Donald TrumpprotestRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manila attack
Raleigh apartment residents fume over curfew
17th arrest made in connection with Manchester attack
Teen's rape accusation against high school football star divides town
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh apartment residents fume over curfew
17th arrest made in connection with Manchester attack
3 injured after boat explodes at North Carolina beach
Meet America's latest fitness star: Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Inspector visits construction site after I-Team report
Why do drivers lose their minds around cyclists?
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Show More
Residents so ready for I-40 construction to wrap up
Update: NC Baby reportedly abandoned, mom facing charges
Officials: Man dies in Wake County fire
Raleigh's biggest fire in a century remains undetermined
Raleigh mom accused of abusing her baby pleads guilty
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
More Photos