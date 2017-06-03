Anti-Trump demonstrations slated for North Carolina

North Carolina critics of President Donald Trump are joining like-minded people across the country with rallies demanding swift investigations into possible Russian meddling during last year's election.At least four North Carolina cities are designated locations for Saturday "March for Truth" demonstrations nationwide. The protests are being organized by dozens of advocacy groups, which want an independent commission examining any Russian ties to the election or to the Trump campaign.Organizers of the march in downtown Raleigh hope at least a couple hundred people will attend. Other rallies are set for Asheville, Charlotte, and Pinehurst.Saturday's events are occurring the same day Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway is scheduled to address the state Republican Party convention in Wilmington.