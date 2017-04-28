Apex High School students hit with BBs while running

The Apex Police Department is investigating two incidents at Apex High School where students were hit with projectiles - possibly BBs - while running outdoors.It happened on April 4 and again on April 26.Apex High School Cross Country students reported seeing an older light blue four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota, bearing partial NC registration of: ?LM-4?21.The may have been two or three African American males inside. Witnesses reported seeing them point "something" from the vehicle and hearing a series "pops" in rapid succession.The student's injuries did not require medical attention.The school has notified parents and students via email about the two incidents, and detectives suspect they're related.The Apex Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect vehicle and/or occupants. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hunter at (919) 362-8661.