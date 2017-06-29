Apex man accused of assaulting girl in her sleep

An Apex man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl while she was asleep inside a friend's home, was in court Thursday.Apex police charged Lavell Hunter, 21, with felony second-degree forcible sex offense after they say around 5:30 a.m. on June 10, Hunter went inside his neighbor's apartment and sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl while she was sleeping.As Hunter was asking Wake County District Court Judge Keith Gregory to reduce his $150,000 secured bond, his mother walked in and spoke out, asking the judge a number of questions including whether Hunter would have to stay in jail until his next court date.Judge Gregory eventually issued a warning to the woman to respect the court or be held in contempt.ABC11 talked with Hunter's mom earlier in the day who said then she didn't want to be identified."It's a lie because my son has never done nothing like that," she said.She said her son had been drinking that night earlier this month and whatever happened inside their neighbor's apartment was consensual.However, the victim's father says he wants to see justice for his daughter."You're 21 years old," he said. "She's 16. No - in no way, capacity in your mind should that be OK. No way should that be ok for you to touch a little girl."Hunter is due in court on July 20. Judge Gregory ordered he have no contact, directly or indirectly, with the victim.