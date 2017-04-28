NEWS

Apex Police investigating possible 3rd BB gun shooting

Apex Police are investigating after students were hit with projectiles (WTVD)

APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Apex Police Department is investigating another report of a BB gun shooting Friday. Police believe the shooting is connected to two earlier incidents at Apex High School where students were hit with projectiles - possibly BBs - while running outdoors.

The third incident reportedly happened near the Food Lion on Lauren Duncan Drive. ABC11 has a crew headed to the scene for more information.

The Apex High School incidents happened on April 4 and again on April 26.

Apex High School Cross Country students reported seeing an older light blue four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota, bearing partial NC registration of: ?LM-4?21.

The may have been two or three African American males inside. Witnesses reported seeing them point "something" from the vehicle and hearing a series "pops" in rapid succession.

The student's injuries did not require medical attention.

The school has notified parents and students via email about the two incidents, and detectives suspect they're related.

ABC11 is told school officials have made adjustments to the boys' Cross Country program in an effort to keep student-athletes safe.

Apex Police are increasing patrols around the school.

"It's obviously a big concern for us," said Sgt. Blair Myhand. "What we know, from the witnesses, is they've heard multiple pops as they described it and someone points something out of the window of the car that they believe to be a gun."

The Apex Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect vehicle and/or occupants. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hunter at (919) 362-8661.

