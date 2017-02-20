An AR-15 rifle, two 30-round magazines, and body armor belonging to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office were stolen in Sanford.The sheriff's office became aware of the theft Monday. The stolen items were in a sheriff's office vehicle parked in Sanford.The Sanford Police Department is leading the investigation."We are asking the public to call the Sanford Police Department with any information they can share regarding this case," said Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson. "With your help, we can locate these items and see to their safe return."Anyone with knowledge of the crime, suspects, or location of the stolen items is asked to contact the Sanford PD at (919) 775-8268.