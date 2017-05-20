The Nash County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a stolen NCSO rifle and other equipment.Saturday morning, a deputy had discovered that their county vehicle was broken into.Authorities said a Colt AR-15 rifle, a rifle magazine, and an evidence fingerprinting kit were stolen from the officer's patrol car which was located outside of a deputy's home.The AR-15 has been entered as stolen in the National Crime Information Center.Anyone with information on the stolen items should call Chief Deputy Brandon Medina at (252) 886-0636