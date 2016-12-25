NEWS

1 armed robber in custody, 1 still on the loose in Cumberland County
The robbery happened on Wade Stedman Road in Fayetteville (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is searching for one of two men accused of an armed robbery early Christmas Day.

Crews on the scene said the robbery happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday at the Lucky Seven truck stop on Wade Stedman Road.

Authorities said one of the suspects had a tire tool and the other was possibly armed with a gun.

The robbers got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a red vehicle down I-95 south.

They were pulled over a short time later, and police took one of the suspects into custody.

The other man was able to escape and police are actively trying to track him down.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police.

