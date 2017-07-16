NEWS

Authorities investigate armed robbery at McDonald's in Cumberland County

Deputies are investigating a robbery on Sand Hill Road in Cumberland County (WTVD)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Cumberland County sheriff's deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a McDonald's Sunday morning.

The robbery happened at around 3:45 a.m. at the McDonald's on Sandhill Drive.

Investigators said that they are still unsure if the robbery is connected to the recent string of business armed robberies in Cumberland County.

On Friday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for earlier robberies.
