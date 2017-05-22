NEWS

Armed suspect robs woman at Fayetteville ATM

Surveillance camera image of the robbery suspect and the victim. (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police are investigating after a woman was robbed at a Cashpoint ATM on Friday.

It happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. at 6900 Cliffdale Road.

Investigators said Monday that a woman was using the ATM when a man with a handgun came up behind her.

The suspect demanded money from the victim and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash toward Cliffdale Road.

The woman was not physically harmed.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early to mid-20s, 5-foot-6-inches tall and about 130 to 140 pounds. He was wearing a black bandanna with white paisleys over his face, a black T-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

A video surveillance image from the ATM shows the victim on the right of the image and the suspect in dark clothing on the left holding up the gun.

ATM Safety / Crime Prevention Tips
  • Try to refrain from conducting banking business during hours of darkness/late night, if possible wait until daylight.

  • If you must use an ATM at nighttime, try to select one that is well-lit and in a busy area that is highly visible.

  • Be aware of your surroundings. If possible, approach the ATM in a manner which allows you to best see the area around it.

  • If you see suspicious persons or vehicles near an ATM, do not use it, and/or find another one.

  • As always, report suspicious activity by calling 911.


Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective M. Harter with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 237-9374 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

