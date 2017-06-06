NEWS

Army entices soldiers with huge re-enlistment bonuses

(Wikimedia)

By
FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The United States Army is trying to reverse military downsizing that occurred under the Obama administration. Troop retention is a big issue at the Fort Bragg military base in Fayetteville.

Units like the 82nd Airborne Division are deployed anywhere in the world, within 36 hours. While commanders are constantly encouraging their soldiers to re-up, as it's called.

If re-enlisted, select soldiers could receive a $50,000 to $90,000 re-enlistment bonus.

According to The Associated Press, soldiers with high-tech jobs such as cyber posts, cryptologist, intelligence, language skills and Special Forces, could get the large bonus, if they re-enlist for another three- to five-year contract.

Other soldiers in lower-level infantry posts may get nothing, or as much as $2,000.

The verdict is still out concerning whether troops think the added bonus is worth re-enlisting for. While speaking to many soldiers Tuesday, they were almost evenly split between yes and no.

Nationally, there has been a spike in re-enlistments because of the higher bonus.

So far there are no specific figures on just how many soldiers at Fort Bragg have re-signed.

Army officials say the bonus offer is good thru October 1.
