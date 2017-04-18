NEWS

Army identifies crew member killed in helicopter crash

People examine an Army UH-60 helicopter from Fort Belvoir, Va., after it crashed at the Breton Bay Golf and Country Club on Monday in Leonardtown, Md. (Rebecca Updegrave Cline)

LEONARDTOWN, Maryland (WTVD) --
Editor's note: The Army said earlier in a news release that the soldier killed in the crash was originally from Chapel Hill, North Carolina. ABC11 called an Army official and confirmed that was incorrect. The story has been updated to reflect that update.

One crew member died and two were injured when a UH-60 Black Hawk crashed during a routine training flight, April 17 at approximately 1:37 p.m., at Breton Bay Golf Course in Leonardtown, Maryland.

Spc. Jeremy Darrell Tomlin, 22, a UH-60 crew chief assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion originally from Chapel Hill, Tennessee, died at the scene.

Tomlin was pronounced dead by a St. Mary's County first responder.

RELATED: 1 DEAD, 2 INJURED IN ARMY HELICOPTER CRASH IN MARYLAND

Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Nicholas, a pilot, and Capt. Terikazu Onoda, Charlie Company commander, were injured in the incident. Both are listed in critical condition at the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, Baltimore, Maryland.

Both service members are assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our soldiers, their families and friends," said Col Amanda Azubuike, director of public affairs, Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. "Our top priority is the health of our soldiers and ensuring that their family members are provided the support they need."

"The families of the service members request that we respect their privacy during this challenging time," said Azubuike.

The crash site was secured shortly after the incident.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldarmycrashhelicopter crash
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
1 dead, 2 injured in Army helicopter crash in Maryland
NEWS
DACA recipient deported as DHS disputes status
Suspect in Facebook video killing fatally shoots himself
Fresno PD: Gunman disliked white people, killed 3 at random
Triangle city named best place to live in NC
More News
Top Stories
Triangle city named best place to live in NC
Bodies found in Lumberton
WCPSS faces harsh choices over class-size mandate
Fresno PD: Gunman disliked white people, killed 3 at random
Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized
Area program helps introduce HS girls to engineering
'No gator in Angier Lake,' park officials say
Show More
McDonald's worker saw FB killing suspect, called 911
NC HS students compete in national math competition
Johnston Co. man wins $1,000 for life in NC lottery game
Suspect in Facebook video killing fatally shoots himself
Repairs being made after gas leak near Durham apartments
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
PHOTOS: All American Tattoo Convention 2017
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
PHOTOS: Fayetteville's Hop in the Park
More Photos