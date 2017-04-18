Army identifies crew member killed in helicopter crash

One crew member died and two were injured when a UH-60 Black Hawk crashed during a routine training flight, April 17 at approximately 1:37 p.m., at Breton Bay Golf Course in Leonardtown, Maryland.Spc. Jeremy Darrell Tomlin, 22, a UH-60 crew chief assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion originally from Chapel Hill, Tennessee, died at the scene.Tomlin was pronounced dead by a St. Mary's County first responder.Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Nicholas, a pilot, and Capt. Terikazu Onoda, Charlie Company commander, were injured in the incident. Both are listed in critical condition at the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, Baltimore, Maryland.Both service members are assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion."Our thoughts and prayers are with our soldiers, their families and friends," said Col Amanda Azubuike, director of public affairs, Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. "Our top priority is the health of our soldiers and ensuring that their family members are provided the support they need.""The families of the service members request that we respect their privacy during this challenging time," said Azubuike.The crash site was secured shortly after the incident.