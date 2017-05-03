NEWS

Army photographer captures photo of explosion that killed her

US Army combat camera photographer Spc. Hilda Clayton took this photo July 2, 2013, that shows an Afghan soldier in flames as a mortar tube explodes at a training exercise. (Spc. Hilda Clayton/U.S. Army)

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland --
The U.S. Army has published the final photo of a combat photographer who captured her own death on camera in an accidental mortar explosion in Afghanistan nearly four years ago.

The photograph of Spc. Hilda Clayton was published this week in Military Review.

The Army's professional journal noted that Clayton's death "symbolizes how female soldiers are increasingly exposed to hazardous situations in training and in combat on par with their male counterparts."

Spc. Hilda Clayton was killed July 2, 2013, when a mortar tube accidentally exploded in Afghanistan, She photographed the blast that killed her and four Afghan Army soldiers.



Clayton snapped the picture during a live-fire training exercise on July 2, 2013 in the Laghman Province, Afghanistan.

The blast also killed four Afghan National Army soldiers. One of them was a photojournalist Clayton had partnered with to train.

Clayton, of Augusta, Georgia, was a member of the Fort Meade, Maryland-based 55th Signal Company. She was 22.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsarmyphotosoldier killedafghanistan waru.s. & worldAfghanistan
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Senate changes likely for Republican health care bill
Officer saves a toddler from drowning
Fayetteville taking action after rash of business crimes
News Digest for Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Susan Rice declines invitation to testify before Senate Judiciary panel
More News
Top Stories
Smithfield's owner 'devastated' by recent controversy
Man charged after elderly woman's fatal fall down the stairs
As NC rivers rise, so does danger, experts warn
Fayetteville taking action after rash of business crimes
Raleigh PD: No restaurant employees sang 'F the Police'
Hope Mills immigrant wanted in machete murders deported
Landscaper's incomplete work frustrates homeowners
Show More
Raleigh needs more lifeguards to keep pools open
Robbery fails when man finds out it's not really a bank
Two vehicles hit, kill pedestrian in Raleigh
2 dead in murder-suicide at Texas community college
Teen faces charges after 16-year-old injured in shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
More Photos