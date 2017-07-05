  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
NEWS

Arrest made in fatal shooting after Raleigh fireworks

Kenneth Edward Watts has been charged with murder. (Wake County Detention Center)

By and Ed Crump
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh police have made an arrest in a shooting that left one man dead and three others injured following the downtown Fourth of July fireworks show.

Kenneth Edward Watts, 16, has been charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with Tuesday night's incident.

Watts, of the 1200 block of Schaub Drive in Raleigh, has been taken to the Wake County Detention Center. He was arrested on Greens Davey Road.

The deadly shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. as people were leaving downtown after attending The Works! event.



The incident happened near Shaw University, outside a McDonald's restaurant on S. Wilmington Street and E. South Street.

EMBED More News Videos

Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister was 18.


Police said one of the victims, 18-year-old Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister, was taken to WakeMed on Tuesday night with life-threatening wounds.

A family member told ABC11 on Wednesday that McAllister has died. The family has decided to donate his organs.

"He was a nice guy. Like everybody was his friend," said Anajah Caldwell, a friend of McAllister's. "Everybody knew him. That's why it's like out of everybody, him, you know? It's crazy. You know I loved the boy."

McAllister's sister has set up a GoFundMe page to help with his funeral expenses.

GOFUNDME: Click here if you'd like to help.

A childhood photo shows a smiling Raheem McAllister and his sister.



His sister, Shelby Lawrence, told ABC11 that her brother will be remembered for his smile and loving nature.

"His smile was so bright, and contagious, too," Lawrence told ABC11. "His presence was always felt, and it'll be missed. He was loving; he showed love to everyone. He'd give his last to his family and friends. Even though we're confident that he's in a better place, we'd rather have him here with us."

The three other victims were treated and released.

Despite the arrest, police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Related Topics:
newsraleigh policeshootingRaleigh
