Arrest made in kidnapping and sexual assault of 4-year-old girl in Wilmington

Arrest made in kidnapping and sexual assault of 4-year-old girl. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 7, 2017. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Delaware --
Police say they have made an arrest in the abduction and sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police have not released any of the details but will hold a press conference Monday around 1:00 p.m.

Parents and kids in the Village of Plum Run have remained on high alert following the kidnapping of the four-year-old girl who was playing outside her home with friends in the 4800 block of Sugar Plum Court on April 6.

Neighbors are breathing a sigh of relief Sunday evening that the predator has been caught.

"Thank God, I just thank God that he's been caught," said resident Pat Weaverling.



Eleven-year-old Kal-kidan Endashaw, was playing with the 4-year-old when the suspect approached the kids and snatched the girl from her neighborhood block.
"I said excused me, what are you doing? And then I saw him grab her and drive down, and then I started running and screaming. And I started yelling for help," said Kal-Kidan.
Authorities say the suspect sped off with the girl.

Hours later, the girl was found barely clothed, walking alone in a nearby park.

For weeks, detectives focused on leads including the suspect's dark colored car, with tinted windows, and suspicious tire tracks, possibly from a quick getaway.
Police will not be releasing any details of who this man is, or how they tracked him down until Monday afternoon.

