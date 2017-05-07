Arrest made in kidnapping and sexual assault of 4-year-old girl in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware --Police say they have made an arrest in the abduction and sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl in Wilmington, Delaware.
Police have not released any of the details but will hold a press conference Monday around 1:00 p.m.
Parents and kids in the Village of Plum Run have remained on high alert following the kidnapping of the four-year-old girl who was playing outside her home with friends in the 4800 block of Sugar Plum Court on April 6.
Neighbors are breathing a sigh of relief Sunday evening that the predator has been caught.
"Thank God, I just thank God that he's been caught," said resident Pat Weaverling.
For the first time we hear from young girl who witnessed the April abduction. With her father present she tells @6abc "I feel like I failed" pic.twitter.com/Zdc7VqdHRs— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) May 7, 2017
Eleven-year-old Kal-kidan Endashaw, was playing with the 4-year-old when the suspect approached the kids and snatched the girl from her neighborhood block.
"I said excused me, what are you doing? And then I saw him grab her and drive down, and then I started running and screaming. And I started yelling for help," said Kal-Kidan.
Authorities say the suspect sped off with the girl.
Hours later, the girl was found barely clothed, walking alone in a nearby park.
For weeks, detectives focused on leads including the suspect's dark colored car, with tinted windows, and suspicious tire tracks, possibly from a quick getaway.
Police will not be releasing any details of who this man is, or how they tracked him down until Monday afternoon.
