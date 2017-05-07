Arrest made in kidnapping and sexual assault of 4-year-old girl in Wilmington

For the first time we hear from young girl who witnessed the April abduction. With her father present she tells @6abc "I feel like I failed" pic.twitter.com/Zdc7VqdHRs — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) May 7, 2017

Police say they have made an arrest in the abduction and sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl in Wilmington, Delaware.Police have not released any of the details but will hold a press conference Monday around 1:00 p.m.Parents and kids in the Village of Plum Run have remained on high alert following the kidnapping of the four-year-old girl who was playing outside her home with friends in the 4800 block of Sugar Plum Court on April 6.Neighbors are breathing a sigh of relief Sunday evening that the predator has been caught."Thank God, I just thank God that he's been caught," said resident Pat Weaverling.Eleven-year-old Kal-kidan Endashaw, was playing with the 4-year-old when the suspect approached the kids and snatched the girl from her neighborhood block."I said excused me, what are you doing? And then I saw him grab her and drive down, and then I started running and screaming. And I started yelling for help," said Kal-Kidan.Authorities say the suspect sped off with the girl.Hours later, the girl was found barely clothed, walking alone in a nearby park.For weeks, detectives focused on leads including the suspect's dark colored car, with tinted windows, and suspicious tire tracks, possibly from a quick getaway.Police will not be releasing any details of who this man is, or how they tracked him down until Monday afternoon.