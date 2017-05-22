Arrest made in shooting at Raleigh park

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --Authorities have made an arrest after a man was shot at a Raleigh park Monday morning.
Kaleb Imanuell Rhone, 16, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in the shooting of Ricky Horton.
It happened just after 11 a.m. at Cedar Hills Park off Sweetbriar Drive, near E. Millbrook Road.
Police and EMS were called to the park after Horton was shot in the face.
Horton was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.
Another man was with Horton, but he wasn't injured.
Crime scene tape blocked off the area around the park's softball field for hours.
Neighbors nearby were stunned to learn what happened.
"I was actually looking for my son, believe it or not," said Justin Gregory. "He's out and about riding his bicycle all over, so when I saw the officers there on both ends it got me kind of worried."
Children played on the playground Monday afternoon behind the softball field while police investigated the shooting.
Nicole Greenway often brings her daughter to the park where families frequent.
"It makes me a little scared because the playground is close by," she said. "Honestly, I probably wouldn't have brought her out today if I had known before hand there was a shooting taking place."
If you have any information on this case, call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357 or online.
