Arrest made in shooting death of 7-year-old boy in Durham

Devon Fowler (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Durham have arrested a man in connection with the fatal weekend shooting of a 7-year-old boy.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Joint Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service's Violent Fugitive Task Force took 28-year-old Devon Maurice Fowler into custody late Tuesday night at the Extended Stay America on Bluestone Drive in Raleigh.

Fowler, of Junction Road in Durham, has been charged with murder and felony conspiracy in connection with Kamari Munerlyn's death.

Kamari Munerlyn



On Sunday, the first grader was riding in a Honda Pilot with nine other people after a pool party when a gunman opened fire on the SUV.

His mother, Felicia Parker, told ABC11 early Tuesday that she knew who took her son's life.

RELATED: Durham mom claims she knows who killed her 7-year-old son

The family feared speaking out because of possible retaliation. They said they thought the incident was gang related.

"I'm not going to say no names," Parker said. "God gonna handle it. The police gonna handle it."

While investigators have said they believe the incident was not a random act, they haven't released any official information supporting Parker's claims.

RELATED: Durham police identify child shot, still seeking suspect

Parker said she isn't sure why her family was targeted; however, others speculate that her boyfriend was the real target.

"I've been through a lot," she said. "I've always been targeted."

Parker claims she's a victim of three shootings that have occurred since 2016, one of those attacks happened on the night of January 29, 2016.

Parker didn't want to go in detail; however, Durham police confirmed the January attack, adding that just two months ago bullets were fired at Parker's vehicle.

The revelation is drawing criticism from the public and questions around Kamari's safety in Parker's care.

"I love my son," Parker said. "He was well taken care of when he was here."

The family plans to honor Kamari with a candlelight vigil Thursday night.

The memorial will take place on the corner of Guess Road near Tokyo Express at 8 p.m.
