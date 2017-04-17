NEWS

Arts and Entertainment District may soon come to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville's Hay Street could soon undergo a big transformation.

The city is looking to make that area the city's first ever Arts and Entertainment District.

The new district is a first for the All-America city and is four years in the making.

Organizers said the goal is to attract more entertainment that would support the growth that the proposed $33 million baseball stadium would bring in.

"We have the street musicians, artists, and vibrancy on the day to day basis," said Eric Lindstrom, district co-chair. "It's wonderful down here and we want people to have that experience every day they come downtown."

The district still has a few hurdles to go before it is approved.

