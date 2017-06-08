A North Carolina Goodwill store is looking to give back one of the items it recently received as a donation.Workers at the Goodwill in Thomasville came across an item they weren't expecting to find - a bottle filled with cremated ashes, according toOn the bottle is the words "Dad's ashes" and "Missy" written across it.Workers say they fear the bottle may have been donated by accident, and they've posted a picture of the item on social media hoping someone will recognize it and claim it."He doesn't belong here," said Jessica Cranford, a participant in Goodwill's WorkFirst training program. "He needs to be with his family.""We need to get this out in the open, out in the public, try to find who these remains belong to," she added. "So far, I haven't had any luck finding where he belongs, but I'm not going to stop trying."No one has claimed the ashes yet.The vice president of marketing and communications for Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina toldthat oddly enough, it's not the first time they've found ashes - about three times in the past 15 years.