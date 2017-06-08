NEWS

Ashes found at North Carolina Goodwill store

Ashes found at Goodwill store in Thomasville, North Carolina

THOMASVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A North Carolina Goodwill store is looking to give back one of the items it recently received as a donation.

Workers at the Goodwill in Thomasville came across an item they weren't expecting to find - a bottle filled with cremated ashes, according to WGHP.

On the bottle is the words "Dad's ashes" and "Missy" written across it.

Workers say they fear the bottle may have been donated by accident, and they've posted a picture of the item on social media hoping someone will recognize it and claim it.

"He doesn't belong here," said Jessica Cranford, a participant in Goodwill's WorkFirst training program. "He needs to be with his family."

"We need to get this out in the open, out in the public, try to find who these remains belong to," she added. "So far, I haven't had any luck finding where he belongs, but I'm not going to stop trying."

No one has claimed the ashes yet.

The vice president of marketing and communications for Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina told WGHP that oddly enough, it's not the first time they've found ashes - about three times in the past 15 years.
