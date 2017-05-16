NEWS

Asheville man accused of selling weed to undercover cop on Craigslist

Devin Stonkus was arrested Friday (Credit: Madison County Sheriff's Office )

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina --
An Asheville man was arrested after police said he attempted to sell marijuana on Craigslist.

WLOS reports, Marshall police arrested 33-year-old Devin Stonkus on several felony drug charges.

Police said the investigation started on May 5 with a Craigslist post that contained "code words or phrases" that indicated illegal drugs.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers from the Marshall Police Department stepped in as potential buyers for the Craigslist ad. Police said the seller agreed to meet in Marshall to sell marijuana to the potential buyer.


Stonkus was arrested on scene, and police said the amount of marijuana that was agreed to be sold was found in the vehicle that Stonkus was driving.

Stonkus is out of jail on bond.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsillegal drugsarrestnorth carolina newsAsheville
Load Comments
NEWS
At least 4 dead in I-95 crash near SC border
House Republican criticizes McMaster's remarks on Western Wall
Trump has legal authority to declassify intelligence
Information Trump shared with Russians came from Israel: official
Swimmer who drowned at Jordan Lake identified
More News
Top Stories
At least 4 dead in I-95 crash near SC border
Third person arrested in Andre Bond homicide
One dead, one injured in Johnston County crash
Swimmer who drowned at Jordan Lake identified
Watch ABC11's town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Woman: Man killed while having sex in van
10-year-old shot in Durham back home
Show More
NC high school teacher accused of raping a student
NC county honors woman for 25 years of biscuit artistry
Adviser: Trump talk with Russians 'wholly appropriate,'
Authorities: Inmate who held 2 nurses hostage was at Geneva hospital for eating shoe
Sheriff's office now identifying inmates by their eyes
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fiery crash closes I-95
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
More Photos