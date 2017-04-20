ABC11 TOGETHER

At 59, she got college degree - now she battles ALS

EMBED </>More News Videos

At 59, Kathryn Manginelli got a college degree from NCCU. Now, she faces a new challenge - ALS.

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A college graduate at age 59, Kathryn Manginelli just received her criminal justice degree at North Carolina Central University. But as she worked for that diploma, she was diagnosed with ALS.

It's a disease our ABC11 family is very familiar with - our friend and colleague Larry Stogner passed away from it last year.

Now, it has changed the lives of Kathryn and her family. The diagnosis is hitting her husband hard.

"I felt like I literally floated up to the ceiling and was looking down on two people that have just been given a death sentence," Kathryn's husband, Joe Manginelli said.

"Totally numb, absolutely ... numb," he added. "I grabbed Kathryn as tight as I could."

His wife may have only two to five years left to live, and Joe says Kathryn is taking this bull by the horns -- or rather by her new set of wheels.

"I've resigned myself to the fact that I have it," Kathryn said, sitting in a pink electric wheelchair.

More than 5,600 people in the US are diagnosed with the illness every year according to the ALS Association.

Through this tough battle, Kathryn finds time to laugh - talking about her love for Mickey Mouse, and what the two are slowly starting to share in common.

"It's funny how you know what Mickey wants even though he doesn't speak to you," Kathryn said to Joe.

Want more ABC11 Together stories? Get the ABC11 News App

"She could fool the best of us when you sit and you talk," Joe said, taking a deep breath, choking back tears. "Positive, as is most people that got this horrible disease."

The couple moved here from New York to reinvent themselves - their plans for the future now focused on completing Kathryn's bucket list. One goal? Helping people who are becoming handicapped for the first time.

"The hardest part of my disease is giving up independence," Kathryn said with a deep frown.

"I can't dress myself. I can't just jump in the car and say 'oh I want to go to Starbucks.' "

As ALS steals her mobility, Joe's guilt grows, but he tries to stay focused on these precious moments.

"Am I just working, waiting for the time that she's lying in bed and she's just bedridden?" he wondered aloud.

LEARN MORE: STOGNER STRONG - WALK TO DEFEAT ALS

For now, Kathryn isn't letting anything stop her from achieving her final dream - creating a positive change in this world - like fundraising through the Walk to Defeat ALS.

"Hounding people relentlessly on Facebook," she said. "They probably can't wait for it to be over."

On top of raising more than $5,000 for the Walk to Defeat ALS, she has plans to head to the nation's capital next month to fight for more research funding.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsalshealthnccuabc11 togethernorth carolina newsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC11 TOGETHER
Fill Your Bucket List Foundation
New Cary fountain to fund recreation scholarships
Stogner Strong- Walk to defeat ALS
Spring Tee + Tour raises money for Jr. League of Durham & Orange Counties
More abc11 together
NEWS
Interest groups donated to Trump's record-breaking inauguration fund
Trump nominates Scott Brown amid Fox News misconduct allegations
US authorities debating charges against Assange
Obama wades into French election before Sunday vote
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
More News
Top Stories
Harnett County deputies find man shot dead in a home
Child advocate pushes for Rylan's Law after boy's death
2 Seattle officers shot while responding to robbery
94-year-old World War II veteran gets surprise ceremony
Rare April tropical storm forms far from land
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
Former NC officer found dead on golf course
Show More
ISIS claims responsibility for attack that killed Paris officer
Man who killed retired NFL star Will Smith gets 25 years
Sheriff says NC man broke baby's legs and ribs
Durham Police seek two men wanted in Subway robbery
Gold Star father Khizr Khan speaks at Duke University
More News
Top Video
News digest for Thursday, April 20, 2017
Harnett County deputies find man shot dead in a home
Child advocate pushes for Rylan's Law after boy's death
Rare April tropical storm forms far from land
More Video