According to the Fayetteville Police Department, at least one person has died after a fatal wreck on Yadkin Road Saturday evening.Police officers were called to Yadkin Road near Lake Valley Drive and Silver Pine Drive around 6 p.m. after reports of an accident.Yadkin Road is closed in both directions between Lake Valley Drive And Silver Pine Drive as officers investigate this incident.Officers say drivers should find alternative routes for the next few hours.Information is limited at this time; however, police say the accident involves a motorcycle and a Sedan.