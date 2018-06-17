At least 1 dead, over 20 injured in shooting at all-night art show

At least one person is dead and 20 injured after a wild shootout at a 24-hour art event in southern New Jersey early Sunday.
The shooting broke out at about 2:45 a.m. in Trenton, New Jersey, at Art All Night, an annual event to "promote artistic diversity by fostering creativity, learning, and appreciation of the arts," according to the event's website. The event, held at Roebling Market in the southern part of the city, which lies just across the Delaware River from Pennsylvania, was attended by an estimated thousand or more people, authorities said.
The Mercer County prosecutor's office said at a Sunday morning press conference that the one person killed, a 33-year-old man, is a suspect in the shooting. Another suspect is in custody.
Of those injured, 16 were treated for gunshot wounds and four for other types of injuries, said Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.
Multiple people opened fire in the shooting and multiple weapons have been recovered, authorities said.
"It absolutely could have been worse given the confined space and the number of shots that appeared to have been fired,," Onofri said. "We've heard estimates ranging from 1,000 and up people there."
ABC station affiliate WPVI in Philadelphia reported that "numerous people" were struck by gunfire and several ambulances were called to the scene to assist the injured. The Trenton Fire Department and police also responded.
Eyewitness Angelo Nicolo told WPVI, "All of a sudden, my brother goes to me, 'You hear that gunfire?' I go, 'It sounds like fireworks.' He said, 'No, that's gunfire.' Next thing you know, we turn around and everybody's running down the street."
Capital Health Systems, which operates Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, said "numerous" victims were being treated. The director of public relations at the hospital said they would not release numbers or conditions until all families were notified.
WPVI reported there was no information on what sparked the shooting.
Authorities said at least one of those being treated was in "extremely critical" condition.
The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office homicide task force is taking the lead in the investigation.
Art All Night's organizers shared on Facebook that the rest of the event was cancelled due to "a tragic incident."
"It's with great regret that we announce that the remainder of Art All Night has been cancelled due to a tragic incident that occurred overnight," organizers said in a statement. "We're still processing much of this and we don't have many answers at this time but please know that our staff, our volunteers, our artists and musicians all seem to be healthy and accounted for. Our sincere, heartfelt sympathies are with those who were injured."
The statement also said they were "shocked" and "deeply saddened."
"Our hearts ache and our eyes are blurry but our dedication and resolve to building a better Trenton through community, creativity and inspiration will never fade. Not tonight. Not ever," organizers added.
ABC News' Courtney Han, Chris Donato and Constance Johnson contributed to this report.
