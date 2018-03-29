At least 11 arrested during Black Lives Matter protest following Sacramento shooting

DEVIN VILLACIS
At least 11 people were arrested, most for disorderly conduct, during a Black Lives Matter protest in New York City Wednesday night as hundreds gathered to express their anger over the recent death of Stephon Clark.

The protesters marched from Columbus Circle to Times Square, approximately 15 to 20 blocks, according to ABC station WABC-New York. Social media videos of the march showed at least one police officer leaping over a barricade to make an arrest.

Clark, 22, was killed in Sacramento on March 18 when two police officers shot at him 20 times as he stood in his grandmother's backyard holding a cellphone.

Police were responding to a 911 call that a suspect allegedly was breaking car windows and hiding in a yard nearby. According to body-cam footage, the officers thought Clark may have been holding a toolbar or some other form of weapon.

The Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to deliver the eulogy at Clark's funeral Thursday in Sacramento.

