Several injured in Long Island Rail Road crash at Atlantic Terminal
BROOKLYN, New York --
A Long Island Rail Road train crashed Wednesday morning at Atlantic Terminal, leaving dozens injured.

There are up to 37 people with reported injuries. According to the New York City Fire Department, none of the injuries is life-threatening.

A source told Eyewitness News in New York that the train was going too fast as it entered the station and struck the bumper at the end of the track.

The LIRR train failed to come to a complete stop on Track 6 at the Brooklyn station, one witness said.

Other witnesses reported hearing a loud boom.

According to the New York City Office of Emergency Management, the fire department reports that patients are being triaged with minor injuries. They are characterized as "walking wounded."

An estimated 600 people were on the train when the crash occurred.

Passengers were being moved to the street level.

Tracks 5 and 6 are out of service for the investigation. The LIRR said there will be residual delays for trains en route to Atlantic Terminal.

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is responding to the scene.
