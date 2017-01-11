Oklahoma City police said a surveillance camera caught the terrifying moments when a man tried to snatch an 8-year old boy from a wrestling tournament.Police said the man picked up an 8-year-old child at the state fairgrounds, and tried to walk away with him.According to police, the boy began to kick and scream, and the man put the child down and left.Oklahoma City police released pictures of the attempted abduction in hopes that someone can identify the attacker.