NEWS

Austrian town finds its hermit after international search

Stan Vanuytrecht poses for a photo provided by the Austrian parish of Saalfelden (AP image)

VIENNA, Austria --
A months-long international search by an Austrian town to find a new hermit has ended - and Stan's the man.

Mayor Erich Rohrmoser of Saalfelden, near Salzburg, says officials chose Belgian Stan Vanuytrecht, a former artillery officer, surveyor and a Roman Catholic deacon, because the bearded 58-year-old pipe smoker "emanates calm and comes across as steady."

Vanuytrecht is pleased - and surprised. More than 50 people applied, and state broadcaster ORF quotes him as saying "I thought I have no chance."

Built into a cliff, the more than 350-year-old hermitage near the town has no heat, no running water and is habitable only between April and November.

The hermit's unpaid job includes greeting pilgrims making the trek to the building, which has been empty since a Benedictine monk left last year.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
President George HW Bush under observation at Houston hospital
Man in Raleigh crash tests twice legal limit
Rep. Jason Chaffetz won't seek re-election
Durham Police Department employee arrested after chase
Former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell
More News
Top Stories
Durham Police Department employee arrested after chase
Man in Raleigh crash tests twice legal limit
Dogs die in Chapel Hill fire
3 charged in string of Orange County burglaries
Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell
Ball of slithering snakes shocks North Carolina jogger
Raleigh police investigating shooting that injured man
Show More
New legal twist for man convicted of killing Jamie Hahn
Special session challenge latest effort to block GOP laws
California police say gunman targeted white men in spree
New facility offers help for moms dealing with addiction
Democrat leads Georgia primary but falls short of avoiding runoff
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill home heavily damaged by fire
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
PHOTOS: All American Tattoo Convention 2017
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
More Photos