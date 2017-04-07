NEWS

Authorities: 4 inmates found dead at a South Carolina prison

COLUMBIA, South Carolina --
Authorities say four inmates have been found dead at a South Carolina prison.

Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling tells The Associated Press the inmates were found Friday morning in a dorm at Kirkland Correctional Institution in the capital of Columbia. Stirling did not say how they died or release any further information.

The State Law Enforcement Division and Corrections police are investigating.

Coroner Gary Watts confirms he's investigating four deaths at the facility, but wouldn't give any details about how the inmates died.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsinmatesprisonSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Eyewitness says Syrian military anticipated U.S. raid
US launches military strike on Syrian air base
Nikki Haley warns the US is 'prepared to do more' in Syria
At least 2 dead in Stockholm 'terrorist attack': Swedish PM
More News
Top Stories
Do you have this Powerball ticket?
Former NC student killed in Myrtle Beach balcony fall
ABC11 scholarship awarded at St. Augustine's University
US missiles blast Syria base where chem planes took off
Rocky Mount bank robbed; police search for suspect
Police: Fayetteville man robbed, tried to rape woman
Man arrested in sex offense case involving two girls
Show More
Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court
Swedish PM says Stockholm truck crash was an attack
Football player accused of assault cleared by UNC
Police warn counterfeit money circulation increasing
Windy, chilly ahead of the weekend! Wind advisory today
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: U.S. launches missiles against Syria
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
PHOTOS: UNC plays Gonzaga for national title
More Photos