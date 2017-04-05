NEWS

Authorities arrest woman wanted in Wilmington mall shooting

Traneta Shanaia Campbell (New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, North Carolina --
A woman charged with fatally shooting another woman in the parking lot of a Wilmington mall has been arrested, along with a man also wanted in connection with the shooting.

The Wilmington Police Department says in a statement that 19-year-old Traneta Shanaia Campbell and 26-year-old Darius Nelson were arrested Monday night by U.S. Marshals. The two were found in a shed behind a Wilmington home.

Darius Nelson



Campbell is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Catherine Ruth Ballard.

Nelson is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

RELATED: Woman shot outside of Wilmington-area mall dies

Police say Campbell shot Ballard Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of Independence Mall. A motive for the killing hasn't been released.

It wasn't immediately clear if Campbell or Nelson have attorneys.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingmallcrimeWilmington
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Woman shot outside of Wilmington-area mall dies
NEWS
Ex-NC teacher charged in child predator sting
2 'dangerous' inmates escape from correctional center
UN to hold emergency meeting after suspected chemical attack in Syria
White House blames Obama admin for suspected Syria chemical attack
More News
Top Stories
Strong to severe storms expected today
Ex-NC teacher charged in child predator sting
Police investigating fatal crash after car slams into tree
Wake Schools to ask for 14 percent funding increase
NC North Carolina jeweler apologizes for billboard
NC hospital workers fall sick from pot-laced sweets
Fox News, dogged by misconduct claims, faces new lawsuits
Show More
Senate Republicans press ahead with $1B tax cut proposal
National champion Tar Heels back in NC for celebration
Raleigh DMV office throws personal information in trash
Alamance County deputies search for 2 missing teens
Wake school board considers calendar changes
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for April
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
PHOTOS: UNC plays Gonzaga for national title
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
More Photos