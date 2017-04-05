Authorities arrest woman wanted in Wilmington mall shooting

Darius Nelson

A woman charged with fatally shooting another woman in the parking lot of a Wilmington mall has been arrested, along with a man also wanted in connection with the shooting.The Wilmington Police Department says in a statement that 19-year-old Traneta Shanaia Campbell and 26-year-old Darius Nelson were arrested Monday night by U.S. Marshals. The two were found in a shed behind a Wilmington home.Campbell is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Catherine Ruth Ballard.Nelson is charged with being an accessory after the fact.Police say Campbell shot Ballard Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of Independence Mall. A motive for the killing hasn't been released.It wasn't immediately clear if Campbell or Nelson have attorneys.