HOSPITAL

Inmate who held 2 nurses hostage was at Geneva hospital for eating shoe, authorities say

GENEVA, Illinois --
A 21-year-old inmate who took two nurses hostage at a hospital in west suburban Geneva, Illinois, had been taken there for eating part of his shoe, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Tywon Salters, of Chicago, had been an inmate at the Kane County Jail since April 11. He had been charged with two counts of felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the alleged offense took place in northwest suburban Elgin. His next court date was scheduled for May 17.

Salters was transported to Delnor-Community Hospital on May 8. He needed surgery after he ate part of his jail-issued, plastic sandal, authorities said.

He was recovering from the procedure when the three-hour standoff began.

Around 1 p.m. on May 13, Salters stole a 9mm handgun from a correctional officer who was guarding him in his third-floor hospital room. He took the first nurse hostage on that floor.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The hospital was put on lockdown and Kane County's SWAT team was called to the scene.

The sheriff's office said Salters released the first nurse and took a second nurse hostage before making his way down to the first floor and into a small room near the ER.

Around 4 p.m., after negotiators were unable to get him out, the SWAT team moved in and shot Salters in the head. He was pronounced dead in the ER at 4:07 p.m., the Kane County Coroner's Office said.

The nurses were not seriously hurt. A SWAT officer sustained an injury that was not life-threatening after a bullet hit his protective gear.

Per protocol, the Kane County corrections officer and the SWAT officer were placed on paid administrative leave while Illinois State Police investigate whether the use of force was justified.

The sheriff's office will also review internal policies and procedures regarding how inmates are transported and guarded while outside the jail.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newshospitalhostageshoespolice shootingGeneva
Load Comments
Related
2 nurses taken hostage during Geneva hospital standoff; suspect fatally shot
HOSPITAL
Man killed in Geneva hospital lockdown, hostage safe
Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack OK after leaving OT loss on stretcher
2 injured in Durham motorcycle accident
Brother of mom: 'She made sure those babies would live'
More hospital
NEWS
Swimmer who drowned at Jordan Lake identified
Multiple fatalities reported in I-95 crash near SC border
Hill, US allies react to report that Trump shared intelligence
Trump didn't know source of information shared with Russia, adviser says
Trump vilified Hillary Clinton repeatedly for her handling of classified information
More News
Top Stories
Multiple fatalities reported in I-95 crash near SC border
Swimmer who drowned at Jordan Lake identified
10-year-old shot in Durham back home
Woman: Man killed while having sex in van
NC high school teacher accused of raping a student
Watch ABC11's town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Adviser: Trump talk with Russians 'wholly appropriate,'
Show More
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is coming to Raleigh!
Sheriff's office now identifying inmates by their eyes
Duke University student still missing in Mass.
Researchers: Remote island has 37.7M pieces of trash
NC university scammed out of nearly $2M
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos