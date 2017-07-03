NEWS

Authorities investigating shooting, crash in Fayetteville

CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WTVD) --
Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital Monday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened after 2 p.m. near Cumberland Road and Owen Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and a multiple vehicle incident.

Officials say the crash occurred after shots were fired.



The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the Fayetteville Police Department are on the scene.

They are asking residents to avoid the area.
