Authorities investigating shooting, crash in Fayetteville

CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WTVD) --Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital Monday afternoon.
According to police, the incident happened after 2 p.m. near Cumberland Road and Owen Drive.
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and a multiple vehicle incident.
Officials say the crash occurred after shots were fired.
FPD: Shooting happened at this home on Cumberland Rd. Witnesses say they heard two gunshots seconds later heard the crash. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/jw6D2bbWKW— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) July 3, 2017
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the Fayetteville Police Department are on the scene.
They are asking residents to avoid the area.