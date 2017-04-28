NEWS

Morrisville PD warning residents about police impersonation scam

A phone is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

MORRISVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Morrisville are warning residents about a scam involving people who are impersonating police officers over the phone.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Morrisville Police Department says it has received two reports of someone calling town residents pretending to be a Morrisville Police Officer and using names of police personnel.

The number being used to make these phone calls is (919) 426-2370.

"The Morrisville Police Department does not engage in any type of collection," said Police Chief Patrice Andrews. "Furthermore, you will never be contacted by any federal, state, or local entity threatening arrest if a fine is not paid."

Anyone who receives a call they believe to be suspicious should hang up and report it to the police department immediately at (919) 463-1600.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsscampoliceMorrisville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Congress passes bill to temporarily avert government shutdown
US soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified
Pope Francis visits Egypt after attacks on Coptic churches
Trump: 'Absolutely' a chance of 'major, major conflict' with N. Korea
More News
Top Stories
US soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified
Wake Schools warn about '13 Reasons Why'
Tad Cummins slept with teen student, his wife says
Hitting the trails this weekend? You may not be able to
NC man avoids death penalty in cooking show contestant death
Time-lapse shows I-85 repair progress
Neighbor hurt trying to rescue pets from Fayetteville fire
Show More
Steamy weekend! High humidity will make it feel like July
Concerns linger as residents wait for river to crest
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to visit Durham VA Friday
Digital Dangers: Predators lurking beyond your screen
UNC's Mitch Trubisky taken by Chicago Bears 2nd overall
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
More Photos