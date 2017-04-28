Authorities in Morrisville are warning residents about a scam involving people who are impersonating police officers over the phone.The Morrisville Police Department says it has received two reports of someone calling town residents pretending to be a Morrisville Police Officer and using names of police personnel.The number being used to make these phone calls is (919) 426-2370."The Morrisville Police Department does not engage in any type of collection," said Police Chief Patrice Andrews. "Furthermore, you will never be contacted by any federal, state, or local entity threatening arrest if a fine is not paid."Anyone who receives a call they believe to be suspicious should hang up and report it to the police department immediately at (919) 463-1600.