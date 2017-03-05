Authorities: Johnston County man shot father to death

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man reportedly shot and killed his father.
It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night on Highway 70 ALT between Princeton and Pine Level.
Deputies said 37-year-old Evan Thomas Lee fatally shot his father, 68-year-old James Russell Lee.
Evan Lee was charged with murder. Deputies said the shooting appeared to be the result of a domestic dispute.
newsshootingmurderdomestic violencePrinceton
