NEWS

AUTHORITIES: Mom killed in Moore County car crash, kids found safe

A North Carolina mother is dead following a car crash in Moore County. (Credit: Cypress Pointe Fire & Rescue )

MOORE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating a car crash that killed a North Carolina mother.

Officials said the incident happened Saturday night around 10:30 in the 600 block of South Plank Road.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

When troopers arrived, they were told that no one was in the car but later found a victim in an embankment, unresponsive.

The woman, who authorities said is a mother in her thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said diapers were scattered around the crash site, so a search for the missing children began.

The woman's two children were later found safe.

Authorities have yet to release the woman's identity.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscar crashwoman killedmoore county newsCameron
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police: 3 reports of sex assault at NCSU student housing
Student detained in China has been released, according to senator
Donald Trump Jr. adds DC-based attorney to legal team
'Horrific' human-smuggling incident not an isolated event, officials say
More News
Top Stories
Lightning storms damage church, home in the Triangle
Woman hurt when vehicle slams through wall of apartment
Teacher panhandles for her classroom's school supplies
FIRST ON 7: Girl speaks out after squirrel attack
Coast Guard rescues 5 from Topsail Island
Wake County fire kills 2 pets, displaces family of 5
Police: 3 reports of sex assault at NCSU student housing
Police: 3 injured in Raleigh shooting
Show More
1 shot outside Cumberland County club
Preemie home after Mexican hospital accused of extortion
Sunday Scorcher: Heat advisory continues
Police: 8 dead in truck, 20 dire in immigrant smuggling case
Ohio set to resume executions, child killer awaits appeals
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
More Photos