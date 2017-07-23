MOORE COUNTY (WTVD) --Authorities are investigating a car crash that killed a North Carolina mother.
Officials said the incident happened Saturday night around 10:30 in the 600 block of South Plank Road.
When troopers arrived, they were told that no one was in the car but later found a victim in an embankment, unresponsive.
The woman, who authorities said is a mother in her thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials said diapers were scattered around the crash site, so a search for the missing children began.
The woman's two children were later found safe.
Authorities have yet to release the woman's identity.