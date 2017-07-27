Authorities need help finding missing Chapel Hill woman

Authorities in Chapel Hill are searching for a 22-year-old woman, who they called "endangered," after she was reported missing.A Silver Alert has been issued for Olivia Simone Strong. Authorities said it is believed she is suffering from some type of cognitive impairment.Strong is described as standing 5' 2" tall and weighing about 126 pounds. She has black, shoulder length hair, and brown eyes.The 22-year-old was last seen wearing a black romper jumpsuit and black basketball shoes with white shoes.Strong was last seen walking towards Manning Drive from UNC Chapel Hill Hospital ER.Anyone with information about Olivia Simone Strong should call the UNC Chapel Hill Police at (919) 962-8100.