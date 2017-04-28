Authorities respond to report of shooting near Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting Friday night near Fuquay-Varina.
Deputies were investigating at two scenes, one at Fishing Court and the second one at at Sunset Lake and Optimist Farm Road in Holly Springs.
Investigators said they were trying to determine how these locations connect, and whether anyone was injured.
Authorities would not release other details.
