Authorities search Falls Lake for possible drowning victim

The Wake County Sheriff's Office responded Friday to a call of a possible drowning at Falls Lake.Because of the bad weather and darkness, Sheriff Donnie Harrison said the search effort has been suspended until Saturday morning.Harrison said the sheriff's office got a call about 5 p.m. about the incident and said some people at the lake saw what they thought was a male swimmer in distress in the lake.A search didn't turn up anything, but Harrison said a "vehicle of interest" was found near the lake.The sheriff's office is trying to find the owner of the vehicle.Northern Wake Fire Department, Wildlife, NC State Parks, Wake EMS, and Durham County Sheriff's Office Dive Team are assisting in the operation.