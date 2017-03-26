Authorities search for missing Franklin County man

Authorities in Franklin County are searching for a missing 88-year-old man who was last seen in Kitrell, N.C.A Silver Alert was issued for George Vencon Cheatham on Saturday morning. Cheatham is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.Cheatham has short, gray hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.Authorities said Cheatham was last seen at Lee Brooks Road near Sims Bridge Road wearing a brown coat and a blue and white checkered long-sleeved shirt.Cheatham may have been driving a 1997 white Buick Lesabre with the NC license plate AJR2680.Anyone who may have seen Cheatham is asked to call (919) 496-2511.