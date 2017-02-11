Baby remains found under Smithfield home ruled homicide

Authorities ruled the death of two infants as homicide months after their remains were found in trash bags underneath a Smithfield home.The bag containing the babies' remains were found under a home at 102 Hartley Drive on April 16, 2016.Bridgette Morgan Smith, 40, was named a person of interest in the case, but authorities were waiting for the autopsy report to determine what charges Smith could potentially face.The Medical Examiner confirmed Saturday that Smith is the biological mother of both babies. The M.E. also determined the infants were murdered.Smith's family made the gruesome discovery after trying to string cable under the home.Last year, investigators spoke to Pamela McBride, the woman who leases the house. Hayley Fugate lives in the home. She's engaged to Smith's brother, James Morgan.According to the warrant, McBride told investigators that she has a daughter, Smith, who has battled drug addiction and has lived with her at different times throughout her life. McBride said Smith has been pregnant about "10 times" that she knows of, but only has three children whose whereabouts are known. One of those children was adopted out, and two of them are cared for by McBride.Fugate confirmed what was detailed in a search warrant that was released last April. That they believe Smith has been pregnant multiple times."Like the warrant says, she's been pregnant about ten times, that's assumptions, we don't know for sure. We have never laid eyes on those babies, but we think that there are more out there," Fugate said.Smith's family also said she has been fighting a drug addiction her entire adult life, mainly struggling with cocaine and meth. As of right now, three of her children can be accounted for. According to that search warrant, one child was adopted out when Smith was a teenager. Two others are with family. Smith does not have custody of any children.Authorities have not yet said if Smith has been charged.