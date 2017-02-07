  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: UNC Head Coach Roy Williams speaks ahead of Thursday's Duke game
Bald eagle shot in Chatham County

The bald eagle was shot in the head (image courtesy North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission)

BEAR CREEK, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says a bald eagle has been found shot dead in southwestern Chatham County.

A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper spotted the dead bird in a ditch along Siler City Glendon Road and called wildlife officers.

A veterinarian at the North Carolina Zoo x-rayed the dead eagle and confirmed it had been shot through the head.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission Officer Claude Smith at (919) 239-9897.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Bald eagles were put on the endangered species list in 1978 and later removed when populations recovered, but it is still illegal to kill them. Conviction carries a maximum criminal penalty of up to $100,000 and/or one year in federal prison. State charges will also apply.

