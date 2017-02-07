Bald eagle shot in Chatham County

The eagle was shot in the head (image courtesy North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission)

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says a bald eagle has been found shot dead in southwestern Chatham County.A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper spotted the dead bird in a ditch along Siler City Glendon Road and called wildlife officers.A veterinarian at the North Carolina Zoo x-rayed the dead eagle and confirmed it had been shot through the head.Anyone with information is asked to call North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission Officer Claude Smith at (919) 239-9897.Bald eagles were put on the endangered species list in 1978 and later removed when populations recovered, but it is still illegal to kill them. Conviction carries a maximum criminal penalty of up to $100,000 and/or one year in federal prison. State charges will also apply.