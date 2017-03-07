Bank robbed in downtown Chapel Hill

A PNC bank was robbed in downtown Chapel Hill on Tuesday afternoon.Chapel Hill Police asked motorists to avoid the area of Rosemary and Columbia streets because of traffic delays as they investigated the robbery, but traffic appears to be moving normally late Tuesday afternoon.It happened at the PNC branch at 101. E. Rosemary St., just a couple of blocks from the University of North Carolina campus.Police would not say whether they had any suspects.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.