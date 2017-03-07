NEWS

Bank robbed in downtown Chapel Hill

EMBED </>More News Videos

Bank robbed in downtown Chapel Hill on Rosemary Street.

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A PNC bank was robbed in downtown Chapel Hill on Tuesday afternoon.

Chapel Hill Police asked motorists to avoid the area of Rosemary and Columbia streets because of traffic delays as they investigated the robbery, but traffic appears to be moving normally late Tuesday afternoon.

Stay on top of this breaking news story with the ABC11 News App

It happened at the PNC branch at 101. E. Rosemary St., just a couple of blocks from the University of North Carolina campus.

Police would not say whether they had any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsbank robberychapel hill newsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Poachers kill rhino for its horn at French zoo
What we know about Trump's unsubstantiated wiretapping allegations
Students rally for HB2 repeal
3 dead after train hits bus in Mississippi
More News
Top Stories
Teen who decapitated mother in country illegally
Snow this weekend?!
3 dead after train hits bus in Mississippi
Family says they were scammed out of service dog
Grand jury declines to charge officer seen throwing student
Teen killed in Franklin County crash
SWAT team called out because of Wake Forest hoax
Show More
Health officials report meningitis case at Elon University
Power showdown between Gov Cooper, legislature in court
Packing it in: NC State meekly exits ACC Tournament
WikiLeaks publishes trove purportedly taken from CIA
TSA stops passenger with two loaded guns at RDU
More News
Top Video
Teen charged with decapitating mother
Family says they were scammed out of service dog
Duke student part of new Brawny women's campaign
Lawyers picking jurors in murder of UNC professor
More Video