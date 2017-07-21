NEWS

Suspect in custody after claiming to have bomb in Sampson County bank robbery

Images from Chopper 11 HD showed a bomb squad robot checking out the vehicle.

Derek Rowles
CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WTVD) --
A bomb squad is searching a car along Highway 13 in Cumberland County after the driver was suspected of being involved in a bank robbery in Sampson County Friday morning.

The driver was pulled over about 40 minutes after the alleged heist and was taken into custody.

According to Sampson County Sheriff's Office Captain Eric Pope, a man in a hoodie entered the First Citizens Bank on E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Roseboro just before 9:30 a.m.

The suspect passed a note to the teller saying he had a bomb, according to Pope. The man left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Highway 13 just east of Interstate 95 is blocked as the bomb squad investigates.
