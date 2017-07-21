Images from Chopper 11 HD showed a bomb squad robot checking out the vehicle.

A bomb squad is searching a car along Highway 13 in Cumberland County after the driver was suspected of being involved in a bank robbery in Sampson County Friday morning.The driver was pulled over about 40 minutes after the alleged heist and was taken into custody.According to Sampson County Sheriff's Office Captain Eric Pope, a man in a hoodie entered the First Citizens Bank on E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Roseboro just before 9:30 a.m.The suspect passed a note to the teller saying he had a bomb, according to Pope. The man left with an undisclosed amount of money.Images from Chopper 11 HD showed a bomb squad robot checking out the vehicle.Highway 13 just east of Interstate 95 is blocked as the bomb squad investigates.