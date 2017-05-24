NEWS

Bat found in Raleigh home tests positive for rabies

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department says a bat found May 18 inside a home in the 3700 block of Swann Street has tested positive for rabies.

The bat was not reported to have had any contact with animals or humans.

Animals showing unusual behavior in Raleigh should be reported immediately by calling (919) 831-6311.

Wake County health officials provide the following general tips to help minimize rabies risks:

-Residents should not approach animals that they do not know.
-Residents should ensure their pets have a current rabies vaccination. If a pet is allowed outside, a booster vaccine is recommended. Outdoor pets should be kept inside until they receive booster vaccines.
-Do not feed stray or unknown animals, including cats and dogs.
-Do not leave trash or food outside, unless it is in a trash can with a tight-fitting lid.
-If a pet is fed outside, do not leave food out overnight.
-If a pet comes in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact a veterinarian immediately.

