Big Bear up a tree! On Old Vander Road East of Fayetteville. Home owner thinks fireworks scared him up the tree last night. pic.twitter.com/sCnbslYi8i — Greg Barnes (@GregBarnesABC11) July 3, 2017

Fireworks may be to blame for running a bear up a tree in Cumberland County.The bear was spotted Monday on Old Vander Road, east of Fayetteville, up in his perch.It's still not for certain why he scurried up there, but the homeowner thinks fireworks may have startled him.At last check, Tuesday afternoon, the big guy was still squatting on a big branch on private property.